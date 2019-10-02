Firewood cutting season is beginning on the Siuslaw National Forest and will continue through the end of February 2020.
Firewood permits can be purchased Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Waldport and Reedsport District offices on the Central Coast Ranger District and at the Hebo Ranger District office.
Permits are also available on Wednesdays at the supervisor's office in Corvallis for the Central Coast Ranger District. Permits are required regardless if the firewood is for personal use or to be sold commercially. Anyone interested in purchasing a permit is encouraged to contact their nearest national forest office for details.
Hebo Ranger District:
Permits for personal use go on sale beginning Oct. 7. The cost is $10/cord with a two cord minimum purchase and six cord maximum per calendar year. Commercial permits go on sale beginning Oct. 8. The cost is $20/cord with a six cord minimum purchase and 30 days to harvest the wood from date of permit purchase.
Areas are designated for either commercial or personal use and firewood collection is only permitted in those areas. Additionally, personal use “fall your own” permits within commercial use areas may be purchased starting on Oct. 8. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact the Hebo Ranger District for more information. Preliminary packets about available areas are ready for pickup.
Central Coast Ranger District:
Personal use permits are now on sale now at both the Waldport and Reedsport district offices, as well as the supervisor’s office in Corvallis. Personal use permits are $10/cord with a two cord minimum and six cord maximum, with 60 days to harvest.
Harvesting areas will vary throughout the firewood season, so please check your local district office on availability. Green Alder permits will be available at various locations. Individuals may purchase a commercial permit for up to a maximum of 15 cords. The cost for commercial permits is $20/cord with a six cord minimum and 15 cord maximum, with 30 days to harvest the wood from date of permit purchase. A commercial cutter can request up to two permits at one time.
Across the forest, firewood harvesting must occur in designated cutting areas only. Maps are available for review at district offices prior to purchasing a permit and will also be issued at the time of permit sales. All firewood permits are issued in person with a valid ID and the permit holder must be present when the wood is harvested.
When collecting firewood, harvesters are reminded to:
- Adhere to provisions listed on their permit.
- Clean up cutting area, scattering or removing debris from wood cutting.
- Keep firewood lengths to six feet or less when transporting.
- Accurately record quantities cut on their removal cards and firmly attach load tags to the transported wood.
If collecting only limbs, chunks of wood or bark for personal use only, firewood gatherers should request a free-use permit. No power equipment can be used when gathering free-use firewood. Free-use permittees cannot gather their firewood within cutting areas designated for paid permittees. Failure to comply with provisions on any firewood permit may result in fines up to $5,000, forfeiture of the permit, or both.
For more information or to obtain a permit, contact a Siuslaw National Forest office in Corvallis: 541-750-7000, Hebo: 503-392-5100, Reedsport: 541-271-6000, or Waldport: 541-563-8400.
