Personal and commercial use firewood permits will be available starting October 1, for the Central Coast Ranger District of the Siuslaw National Forest.
For the Hebo Ranger District, personal use permits will be available starting October 12, with commercial use permits available starting October 13.
Commercial and personal use permits will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis and are required when harvesting or transporting firewood. Personal use permits will be free of charge and commercial use permits will cost $20 per cord; both types of permits carry a limit to number of cords allowed to be harvested, a set time-frame, and only permit cutting in specific designated locations.
“This year we are excited to provide personal use firewood permits free of charge to the public,” said Robert Sanchez, Forest Supervisor. “In conjunction with other national forests in Oregon and Washington, we believe the free personal use firewood program will benefit our forest and the communities that surround us.”
Rules, restrictions, and locations for firewood cutting are specific to each district and can be found on the Siuslaw National Forest Firewood Cutting webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xMyZE. A valid government ID is required at the time permits are issued.
Persons interested in a firewood permit are encouraged to visit the cutting areas before requesting a permit. Roads leading to the firewood cutting areas may be primitive and require 4-wheel drive. Avoid cutting, piling or gathering firewood near any stream, pond, lake, marshy, or wet area, to help us protect water quality and fish habitat.
For more information about the firewood cutting permits call the Central Coast Ranger District at 541-563-8400 or the Hebo Ranger District at 503-392-5100.
