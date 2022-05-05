Fireworks will soon be prohibited in Lincoln City. The council voted Monday, April 25, to prohibit the sale and use of fireworks within the city limits of Lincoln City. The ordinance will take effect July 7.
City Attorney Richard Appicello said exempt fireworks include items such as snakes or similar smoke-producing items, model rockets, novelties and trick noisemakers, emergency signaling devices, and more. Model rockets will be prohibited in city parks.
“The state fire marshal is saying these exempt fireworks don’t require any additional restrictions,” Appicello said.
Councilor Rick Mark said there has been a lot of discussion of fire risk and drought.
“My main concern in trying to push this forward is not because I think we’re on the verge of a wildfire from some spinning sparklers out on the street,” Mark said. “My concern is the war zone that is created every July 4 and end of June.”
People come to Lincoln City and fire off much more dangerous fireworks on the beach, Mark added. He hopes the city can change the mood and sense that Lincoln City is the place people can come and do whatever they want and not clean up their own mess.
The councilors discussed July 5 of this year as an effective date. Appicello said the effective date needs to be a few days after July 4, as firework sales end on July 6.
The ordinance does not have an effect on the city’s professional fireworks. Professional firework displays are exempt from the ordinance.
Councilor Riley Hoagland said police are already stretched to the max. He does not see the ordinance as equitable to the organizations and businesses that have purchased fireworks already.
The ordinance passed with a vote of 5-2.
The council also approved first reading of an ordinance that would increase penalties for use of any type of firework in city parks/open spaces and to prohibit any type of fireworks on all city property, city streets and right-of-way. The ordinance clarifies the prohibition includes any fireworks, including exempt and consumer fireworks, and increases the minimum penalty for a fireworks offense in a city park or open space from a minimum fine of $135 to a $500 minimum fine.
“What this does is indicate that the minimum fine – the fine that the judge may not go below – is $500,” Appicello said of the ordinance.
Fireworks on the beach are already prohibited by Oregon Administrative Rules.
Councilor Riley Hoagland said it will be worse to be caught lighting a firework on the street than to be caught with methamphetamine.
The first reading was approved with a 5-2 vote. The matter will be continued at the May 9 city council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.