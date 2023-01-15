Oregon Coast Council for the Arts will launch its first annual Member Show, featuring the unique and varied artwork of its members.
The exhibition will be on display Feb. 4 – March 26, in the Runyan Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center, 777 NW Beach Drive in Newport, with an opening reception from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
“Our coastal artists are incredibly talented and work in a wide variety of mediums,” OCCA’s Newport Visual Arts Center Director Chasse Davidson said. “We’re excited to showcase the diverse work of our members.”
Submissions may be dropped off to the Newport Visual Arts Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 30 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Jan. 31 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. or Feb. 1 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Each OCCA member may submit up to two show-ready works of art and any media is eligible, including: drawing, painting, printmaking, ceramics, mixed media, photography, fiber, jewelry, sculpture, and more. Pieces must be original, gallery-ready, and created within the last three years. Work previously exhibited at the VAC, and/or reproductions (giclées, photocopies, computer-generated copies, etc.) are not eligible.
Size limits and gallery readiness guidelines apply.
