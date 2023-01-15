Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Oregon Coast Council for the Arts will launch its first annual Member Show, featuring the unique and varied artwork of its members.

Members Only

The exhibition will be on display Feb. 4 – March 26, in the Runyan Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center, with an opening reception from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

The exhibition will be on display Feb. 4 – March 26, in the Runyan Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center, 777 NW Beach Drive in Newport, with an opening reception from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

