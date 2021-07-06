The summer flood of tourists into Lincoln City is boosting business profits, but is also challenging first responders
NLFE Chief Rob Dahlman said the past weekend saw a disturbing increase in service calls.
“We had 40 calls that included everything from six water rescues, abandoned beach fires, illegal burns and a variety of medical responses,” he said.
Dahlman said one of the water rescue calls ended in tragedy with the drowning of a 48-year-old Salem woman. The 911 emergency center received calls at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 28, of two people in distress in the ocean off the beach in front of the Chinook Winds Hotel.
Police and NLFR crews arrived at the scene and spotted a man attempting to reach a female floating face down in the water, according to Dahlman, who said the fire agency could not immediately get its jet skis to the site, so two NLFR rescue swimmers headed into the water.
“The male was able to get out of the water, and the swimmers reached the female, got a hold of her, and brought her to shore and to a waiting ambulance,” Dahlman said. “She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced decease.”
Dahlman said the woman had been in the surf near a rip tide as the waves became stronger due to the shifting weather conditions.
“As the cooler marine air flowed in the waves were crashing up against the rocks and the beach,” he said. “The waves were big and stronger than usual. The female was knocked down and the rip pulled her out into the sea.”
Another rescue effort unfolded at the popular D River access to the beach after as an 18-year-old kite boarder was pulled into the ocean by a rip current forcing him to lose control of his kite.
“There were eight or nine people trying to help reach him as the rip pulled him out,” Dahlman said. “He was dressed appropriately with a helmet and wetsuit but struggling to get out of the rip and back to shore.”
Dahlman said the man swam parallel to the shore and was eventually able to get back to land.
Each summer, NLFR firefighters also are called to treat small children who walk or run along the beach and suffer burns on their feet after stepping into abandoned camp fires that have been buried in the sand.
“If you bury the fire with sand,” Dahlman said, “it doesn’t put the fire out. You need to put the fire out with water.”
Police also busy
The intense heat wave sent even more tourists from the Portland and Willamette Valley area to Lincoln City over the past several days.
Lincoln City Police Sgt. Jeffery Winn said his agency has been answering multiple calls of complains about illegally parked vehicles.
“People are parking in front of driveways making it difficult for home owners to get in and out of their property and along streets where the vehicles are often blocking travel,” he said. “That might not allow emergency vehicles to get through, and that’s a problem.”
Winn said parking violators could face a fine of $25 or $115 depending on the severity and location of the illegally parked vehicle.
“If the parking lot you’ve pulled into is full, look for another one,” Winn said. “Don’t just park anywhere.”
Highway 101 runs directly through Lincoln City and is the main route of travel for visitors. During peak travel times, traffic is very slow and often stalls.
“When that happens, we’ll see rear end crashes,” Winn said. “Drivers are not paying attention and when the traffic begins to move and stops again suddenly, the crashes occur. People are not paying attention.”
Winn said due to the high volume of tourist, the city closed off the popular 15th Street beach access to motor vehicles because of the unsafe crowding conditions.
“People have been getting their vehicles stuck in the sand and getting frustrated and with people waking around in the same area, its just got too dangerous,” he said.
Winn said with the city facing more and more summer and fall traffic, the Lincoln City Police Department’s message is that visitors and locals need to be extremely patient.
“It is going to be crowded,” he said. “You have to have lots of patience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.