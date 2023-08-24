Funding for Fish Passage

Lincoln County will receive $388,800 and Tillamook County will receive $2,110,400.

 Courtesy

Six Oregon counties, including Lincoln and Tillamook, will receive a combined $19.3 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for culverts to encourage fish passage and species conservation.

Oregon U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced the funding.

