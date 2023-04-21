In response to the recent Pacific Fishery Management Council’s (PFMC) recommendation to close all commercial ocean fisheries for Chinook Salmon from Cape Falcon on the north Oregon Coast to the California border through August 2023, Governor Tina Kotek is requesting that the U.S. Department of Commerce make an expedited declaration of a federal fishery resource disaster.

Fishery Disaster

In anticipation of drought-related impacts on salmon spawning, the National Marine Fisheries Service is expected to close all commercial ocean fisheries for Chinook Salmon from Cape Falcon, on the north Oregon coast, to the California border through August 2023 in order to stabilize the salmon population.

As juvenile salmon grow to adults off the coasts of California and Oregon, they are caught in Oregon’s commercial fisheries. However, due to recent droughts, returns of Chinook salmon to the Sacramento and Klamath rivers are expected to be extremely low this year, according to a release from Kotek's office.

