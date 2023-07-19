“Supporting Commercial Fishing in Port Infrastructure Projects Act” passed the U.S. House of Representatives, July 14, as part of the Maritime Administration (MARAD) Reauthorization bill.

Federal Support

Hoyle’s bill would ensure ports can apply for infrastructure grants that support commercial fishing, bolster jobs, and drive the economies of coastal communities.

The bill is authored by Oregon U.S. Representative Val Hoyle’s (OR-04).

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Do you agree that vehicle access to the ocean beaches should be prohibited?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.