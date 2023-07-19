“Supporting Commercial Fishing in Port Infrastructure Projects Act” passed the U.S. House of Representatives, July 14, as part of the Maritime Administration (MARAD) Reauthorization bill.
The bill is authored by Oregon U.S. Representative Val Hoyle’s (OR-04).
Hoyle’s bill would ensure ports can apply for infrastructure grants that support commercial fishing, bolster jobs, and drive the economies of coastal communities. The bill will need to pass through the Senate before it can potentially become law.
“Oregon’s commercial fishing is the backbone of our coastal economies. Creating additional pathways to secure federal funding helps us to keep jobs at home, source food locally, and build back the middle class. I’m in Congress to make the federal government work for our rural coastal communities,” Hoyle said. “I want to thank Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves and Ranking Member Rick Larsen for their support to include my legislation as part of the House’s MARAD Reauthorization bill.”
Current law does not make it explicitly clear whether ports can apply for Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) grants that support commercial fishing, often leaving it up to interpretation that can overlook commercial fishing communities. Rep. Hoyle’s legislation would clarify that ports may apply for federal funding through the MARAD’s Port Infrastructure Development Program.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide a record $2.25 billion over five-years for the Port Infrastructure Development Program, the largest federal investment ever in our nation’s ports. Rep. Hoyle’s Supporting Commercial Fishing in Port Infrastructure Projects Act states that any secured PIDP funding can be used to support “the loading and unloading of commercially harvested fish and fish products.”
Hoyle represents Oregon’s newly drawn fourth congressional district, which includes Benton, Coos, Curry, Lane, and Lincoln Counties, as well as part of Douglas County. Representative Hoyle serves on the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources. Visit https://hoyle.house.gov/ or follow @RepValHoyle for more information.
