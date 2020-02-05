The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Lincoln County, Tillamook County and Clatsop County.
The Feb. 5 advisory will be in place until 9:45 p.m. tonight. At 12:46 p.m., doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain causing urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. One to three inches of rain have already fallen. Additional rainfall up to one inch is expected over the area through the day.
There are already reports of ponding of water and minor flooding from Tillamook County, and additional flooding is possible this afternoon and evening in Clatsop, Tillamook and Lincoln counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
Landslides are possible during this flood event. The recent weeks of heavy rain have saturated the soil, and today`s heavy rain may trigger additional slides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.