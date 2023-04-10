The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is facing a firestorm of public opposition to the federal government's proposal national flood insurance plan.
FEMA updated residents of Tillamook on the proposed changes that would greatly restrict development in the 100-year flood plain.
Several dozen community members, including county government representatives, workers from the dairy, logging and fishing industries, and concerned property owners took the FEMA representatives to task over the economic impacts of the proposed change.
John Graves, who manages the national flood insurance plan for FEMA in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska, started the meeting by giving the hundred-person-plus crowd an overview of the changes and the history behind them.
The national flood insurance program was started in 1968 to provide subsidized insurance for homeowners against flooding. That support is conditioned on localities adopting FEMA-approved ordinances to reduce the risk of flooding through building standards and development restrictions.
The currently proposed updates to the program were precipitated by a 2009 lawsuit by the Audubon Society, which claimed that the flood insurance program was causing harm to coho salmon in Oregon. The suit claimed that the program operated in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act that says government agencies shall not harm endangered species.
FEMA commissioned the National Marine Fisheries Service to investigate the claim and in 2016, the fisheries service released a report saying that the flood insurance plan was causing a take of coho and other salmonids that would lead to their eventual extinction.
Since that biological opinion was rendered, FEMA has been working on changes to the program that would bring it into compliance with federal laws on endangered species.
The biological opinion called for the program to update the ordinances for building in flood plains to achieve zero net loss in three areas of floodplain functionality that help preserve fish habitat: flood storage, water quality and riparian vegetation.
Under the new rules, any projects proposed in the 100-year floodplain would have to include mitigation efforts that would lead to no loss in any of the three fish habitat functions to receive building permits. The new regulations would allow normal agricultural, forestry and fishing activities in the floodplain but would make placing fill, adding water impervious surfaces or removing vegetation more difficult to permit and costly.
Since FEMA is a federal agency and not allowed to make land use laws, it will be relying on the localities it partners with in the flood insurance program to implement the new standards.
Graves said that after listening to feedback from their partner communities, FEMA had decided to offer four different options for communities to satisfy the new requirements. Localities can use a FEMA model ordinance, develop an ordinance using a FEMA checklist, develop a community compliance plan for FEMA approval or create a habitat conservation plan for review by federal agencies.
Former Congressman Peter DeFazio delayed progress on the updates for three years, but with his retirement and lack of further congressional delay last year, the development process is now moving forward into its scoping phase.
The Tillamook meeting was the first of five meetings to gather public feedback with three planned in-person meetings around the state and two more to be conducted virtually before the end of April. The proposed updates would affect all but five counties in Oregon.
Even before the public comment section of the meeting, the disgust with the proposed changes was palpable in the room, with audience members interjecting to question assertions in Graves’s presentation. One man asked, “what about the extinction of businesses,” while Graves discussed the biological opinion’s dire predictions of salmonid extinction, and others expressed derision for the notion that these changes were not land use regulations being issued by FEMA.
After Graves completed his presentation, two other colleagues gave more specifics on the plan’s technical components and opened the meeting to public comment.
Tillamook County Commissioner David Yamamoto kicked off the public comment. Yamamoto said that he had been following the progress of the biological opinion and flood insurance plan updates for six or seven years, concerned all along at the implications for Tillamook County.
He said that the plan was turning FEMA into an environmental policy implementation agency, a responsibility that it was shunting onto counties and cities by making them enforce new restrictions on property owners. These restrictions will amount to property takings under the fifth amendment, according to Yamamoto, requiring the governments enforcing them to compensate property owners for lost value or face a litany of litigation seeking the same.
Yamamoto said that he had asked FEMA officials if they would help pay for these costs and they had told him they would not.
Yamamoto said that this left the county in a tenuous position, as noncompliance would mean not only exclusion from the national flood insurance plan but all of FEMA’s services.
After laying out the urgency of the situation for the county, Yamamoto took issue with the more fundamental conclusions reached by the biological opinion about the future of salmonids. He said that Tillamook County has led the way on preserving habitat for coho salmon and other salmonids over the past thirty years. He pointed to numerous bridge updates, riparian zone rehabilitation projects, flood gate removals and other projects undertaken by the county and property owners through and said that credit was never given for those projects. Yamamoto wondered why a take of wild coho salmon was allowed in Tillamook County if the preservation situation is as dire as the new measures suggest.
Yamamoto said that he had been meeting monthly with officials from FEMA for the past year and a half but that he hadn’t seen any of his concerns addressed in updates to the proposal.
Several dozen community members then proceeded to harshly criticize the plan and the impacts that it would have on Tillamook’s economy.
Concerns about the impact on the dairy industry were foremost in comments with around three quarters of the dairy farms in Tillamook County lying in flood plains. While the new provisions would not impact existing structures, they would seriously complicate repairs or additions.
During his presentation, Graves had noted that improvements and repairs within the footprint of existing buildings would not be subject to the new standards.
However, Damian Laviolette, a business owner who has been in contact with FEMA, said that that exception would not apply in the case of “substantial” changes to the structure, which are defined as costing more than 50% of the building’s assessed value. Laviolette pointed out that this would make replacing buildings damaged in fires, floods or other natural disasters cost prohibitive, as well as effectively stopping new growth.
Another group seriously concerned about the new regulations was representatives from ports. Mike Saindon, the Port of Garibaldi’s general manager, and his counterpart from the Port of Toledo both voiced concerns about impacts on their ability to dredge at their facilities.
Graves confirmed that dredging was considered a development activity and that the ports would need to comply with the new ordinances to perform dredging operations. Both port managers said that this would endanger their business, as dredging was essential to continued operations and already expensive to the point where the additional regulations would make it financially impracticable.
The restrictions on dredging also alarmed the dairy farmers at the meeting, who said that dredging the irrigation trenches on their properties was a normal and necessary part of their work.
Beyond these specific complaints about the proposed modifications to the flood insurance program, commenters expressed deep unhappiness about the general conceit. Like Yamamoto, numerous commenters said that they felt that Tillamook County residents have been strong stewards of the environment and were offended that the changes seemed to completely ignore that.
There was also a sense of distrust of federal government agencies dictating land use regulations to local governments, which several commenters said they felt was part of a long-running trend.
No commenters spoke in favor of the proposed changes and the FEMA representatives did their best to answer questions about the proposal’s impacts while making note of the myriad complaints being lodged.
Public comment continued for well over an hour, pushing past the meeting’s two-hour scheduled timeframe, before finally starting to slow down.
At that point, Commissioner Mary Faith Bell addressed the crowd and reiterated Yamamoto’s comments from earlier in the meeting about the serious impacts the changes would have on the county and its economy. Bell said that without financial support from the federal government to make property owners whole, there was a “real scenario” where the county could face bankruptcy from litigation.
Public comments on the plan will be accepted until May 5, and FEMA will be hosting in-person events in Pendleton and Eugene and two virtual townhalls on April 18 and April 20 at 4 p.m.
The comment period will be followed by the development of the draft environmental impact statement, which is expected to be completed and published by December 2023. That draft will be open for additional public comment in early 2024, and updates will be made prior to the publication of a final draft in December 2024 before community implementation in 2025.
