Details have now been released by Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) following a foot pursuit that began at 11th Street and Highway 101 Wednesday afternoon, July 5.
"LCPD patrol officers saw a male subject they knew to be, 25-year-old Billyray Branum of Lincoln City at 11th Street and Highway 101," LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn said. "The officers knew Branum had an active felony warrant out for his arrest for probation violation on a first degree burglary charge. They also knew there was probable cause for his arrest on a local charge for offensive littering."
When the officers attempted to contact Branum, he and a female not wanted by the police, fed. Police began pursuing Branum. Additional officers arrived to assist, and a perimeter was set. Officers called for one of the LCPD K-9 teams, however no K-9’s were on duty at the time.
"While awaiting the arrival of the K-9 team, officers located Branum hiding among construction equipment behind businesses along the west side Highway 101 and he was taken into custody," Winn said.
Branum told officers that he had ingested an unknown amount of fentanyl just prior to the arrest, according to Winn, so he was given medical assistance at the scene and then transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.
"He was later transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on the felony warrant along with additional charges of offensive littering, third degree escape, and interfering with a police officer," Winn said.
The female who also fled and is known to police was not connected by officers.
"No injuries resulted from this incident, and the LCPD wants to thank North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance for their response and assistance.," Winn said.
