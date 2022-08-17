"This is the sort of activity you’ve been missing for the past three years,” Central Coast Chorale Artistic Director Rhodd Caldwell said. “We’re creating beautiful music within a wonderful sense of community. All singers are welcome!”
The 20-minute private, individual auditions will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Newport, 227 NE 12th Street. Singers can schedule their auditions for Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. or on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Auditions outside these times are available upon request.
Rehearsals begin Sept. 6 and run every Tuesday night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The rehearsals are in preparation for the chorale's winter concert series “Winter Wonder,” which is scheduled for the weekend of Dec. 16 through 18.
All singers must show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. Masks are optional.
