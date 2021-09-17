The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at day use recreation sites in Washington and Oregon on National Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
The Forest Service offers several fee free days annually to encourage Americans to explore the outdoors and visit their public lands. Find more information at https://www.fs.usda.gov/visit/passes-permits.
The fee waiver includes many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, or other permits still apply. Fees will continue to be charged at recreation sites operated by concessionaires unless the individual manager chooses to participate.
They welcome visitors to our 17 National Forests in Washington and Oregon and ask the public to recreate responsibly so they can maintain these opportunities for all to enjoy.
To find a recreation site near you, visit our interactive recreation map. To learn more about the Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/r6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.