Forest Service officials are asking for the public’s help to prevent human-caused wildfires this Labor Day weekend.
Hot, dry conditions are in the forecast, and an influx of forest visitors will be traveling for the holiday weekend.
“The potential for wildfires is still high,” said Northwest Oregon Interagency Fire Management Staff Officer, Ed Hiatt. “So far this year, Oregon has had over 800 human-caused wildfires.”
Each year, fire officials see a spike in human-caused wildfires around the Fourth of July and Labor Day Weekend, most often from unattended campfires, fireworks, dragging tow chains, driving on dry grass and dumping of hot ashes and BBQ coals.
Please remember these fire prevention tips when visiting public lands:
· Know before you go - Check online or call about any fire restrictions or closures before venturing out.
· Drown your campfire - Make sure your fire is "dead out" and cold to the touch before leaving your campsite or going to bed. Keep your campfire small and use a designated campfire ring when available.
· Leave the fireworks at home - Fireworks and exploding targets for recreational shooting are prohibited on public land.
· Don’t be the spark - Do not drive or park on dry grass. Hot exhaust pipes or sparks can start a fire.
· Check your chains - When pulling a trailer, be sure safety chains and other metal parts aren't hanging from your vehicle as these can drag and cause sparks.
· Smoke responsibly - Follow all posted restrictions. Never discard cigarette butts on the ground or in vegetation. Fully extinguish cigarette butts before throwing them away.
Visit Smokey Bear’s website at www.smokeybear.com for other wildfire prevention tips.
Visit the Siuslaw and Willamette National Forest's websites to learn of current personal use restrictions for fire and follow us on social media at:
Siuslaw National Forest
@siuslawnf
Willamette National Forest
@willametteNF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.