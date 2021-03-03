Two former Lincoln City residents were shot at a bar in the Sellwood Moreland Neighborhood in Portland last Friday, police say.
On Friday, February 27, at 11:28 p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a report of two people shot at the Acropolis Steakhouse in the 8300 block of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard. When police arrived, they found two injured victims. Medical responded and found one deceased, later identified as William “Billy” Peters, 40, of Portland.
The other man, identified as Adam David-Lawrence Arrambide, of La Pine, was transported by ambulance to a hospital with life threatening injuries. Arrambide later died in the hospital on Sunday, Feb. 28 as a result of the incident.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined the cause of both deaths was from a gunshot wound and the manner of both deaths a homicide.
The suspects in the incident had left the scene before police arrived and no suspect information has been released at this time.
According to friends, the two men met while growing up in Lincoln City. Peters owned a print shop in Gresham called 503Print and a GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for funeral and business expenses.
“He was an amazing friend to many people, loved his daughter and his family unconditionally,” the page says of Peters. “This was such a tragic event that has taken his life way to soon. Even if you cannot donate please say a prayer for all involved and his family and brother who help him for his last breath. Say a prayer for his precious daughter that will now go a lifetime without her father.”
Homicide detectives are responding to investigate. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774 or Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0833.
