Bones Found

SAR team members, in coordination with deputies, located the bones, determined they were human in origin, documented the area, and retrieved the remains.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Counbtry Media, Inc.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputies responded to a remote area off the 1000 Line Road outside of Toledo, after a citizen reported finding bones consistent with a human skeleton March 24.

The area the bones were located in is steep, brushy and heavily forested, leading the Sheriff’s Office to call out its volunteer-based LCSO Search and Rescue Team (SAR) to safely access the area.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are your ready for Spring and Summer weather?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.