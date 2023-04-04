Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputies responded to a remote area off the 1000 Line Road outside of Toledo, after a citizen reported finding bones consistent with a human skeleton March 24.
The area the bones were located in is steep, brushy and heavily forested, leading the Sheriff’s Office to call out its volunteer-based LCSO Search and Rescue Team (SAR) to safely access the area.
SAR team members, in coordination with deputies, located the bones, determined they were human in origin, documented the area, and retrieved the remains.
Based on previous knowledge of the area, deputies coordinated with the Lincoln County Medical Examiner and the State Medical Examiner's Office to identify the remains as 41-year-old Isaiah Eggert of Toledo. Isaiah was reported missing from the Newport area in October of 2021.
There are no suspicious circumstances in this case. Isaiah’s next of kin have been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.