The Lincoln City Police Street Crimes Response Team (SCRT) arrested four Lincoln City residents suspected of buying and selling illegal narcotics and stolen property.
On Dec. 12, SCRT executed a residential search warrant at 1147 SW 16th Street in Lincoln City. During the warrant execution the SCRT seized quantities of suspected heroin and methamphetamine.
Investigators also found and seized narcotics paraphernalia, prescription grade narcotics, a firearm and 230 children’s toys worth nearly $4,600, which are alleged to be stolen from a local Lincoln City business.
At the residence, Stephen Harbin, 38, Mary Jordan Chadwick, 29, Jeremy Michael Brown, 39 and Mitchell Lee Towery, 37 were arrested after many months of the LCPD compiling evidence regarding their involvement in buying and selling illegal narcotics and stolen property.
Harbin was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for Delivery/Possession/Manufacturing of Methamphetamine, Delivery/Possession/Manufacturing of Heroin, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Theft I – By Receiving and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. His bail was set at $500,000.00.
Chadwick was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for Delivery/Possession/Manufacturing of Methamphetamine, Delivery/Possession/Manufacturing of Heroin, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, and Theft I – By Receiving. Her bail was set at $500,000.00.
Brown was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for Theft I and Frequenting a Place Where Controlled Substances Are Used. His bail was set at $75,000.
Towery was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for Possession of Methamphetamine, Frequenting a Place Where Controlled Substances Are Used and a Probation Violation. His bail was set at $50,000.
“SCRT is a county-wide team designed to augment the Patrol Division,” Reported LCPD officials. “This team specializes in the handling of community impact crimes, such as narcotics investigations, burglaries and repeat offenders and does so by investigating these crimes thoroughly.”
SCRT is made up of members of both the LCPD and the Newport Police and routinely obtains assistance from the Toledo Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Newport Police drug detection K9 Nero also assisted with this investigation.
The Lincoln City Police Department encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity they witness, as it may assist law enforcement. The LCPD Drug Tip Line is available at 541-994-9800.
