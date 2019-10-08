On Tuesday, Oct. 1, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Oregon State Police reported they had located a deceased person in the Pacific Ocean.
Troopers responded to the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Station Yaquina Bay on a report they had located Hoang Minh Tran, 58, of Clackamas.
Family of Tran had said that he was overdue from a sailing trip aboard the vessel 'Kiwanda' on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 28.
Tran was found wearing a floatation device.
As the Tran family deals with the great loss, many friends of the family have offered their help wherever they can, including Olivia Ontkean.
“I have organized a fundraising campaign via Facebook in an effort to help support the Tran family in the wake of their tragic loss,” Ontkean said. “Losing a parent and partner is a devastating tragedy, but the support of a community is a powerful and wonderful thing.”
The fundraising campaign has a goal of $20,000 to help support the immediate and upcoming expenses the family is facing such as aid the family in covering funeral expenses, medical expenses and home expenses. Donations can be made at: facebook.com/donate/2077385709029151.
