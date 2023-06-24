Lincoln County Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) has been awarded a $220,000 grant to implement a WIC Community Innovation and Outreach Project (WIC CIAO).
WIC CIAO is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service and aims to support efforts to develop, implement, and evaluate innovative outreach strategies to increase awareness, participation, and benefit redemption in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), and reduce disparities in program delivery.
“Too many women and children in Oregon are missing out on the nutrition they need in order to thrive,” Lincoln County Public Health Director Florence Pourtal said. “We are proud to be part of this critical initiative to identify new ways of connecting people to WIC.”
Selected as awardee through a highly competitive grant process, Lincoln County WIC’s main goal is to reduce disparities and increase WIC enrollment of Hispanic and Indigenous Guatemalan participants. Key to the goal is fostering an atmosphere of trust and to create ease of communication.
The grant award will support ensuring equitable access to services through authentic, practical, and culturally specific engagement with the Latinx and Indigenous Guatemalan participants, healthcare providers, and community-based organizations in Lincoln County, Oregon.
Efforts are underway and include expanding WIC Satellite clinics, offering dental services once a month to WIC clients, increasing the number of Qualified Medical Interpreters, and reducing disparities by adapting programs to the needs of the Latinx and Indigenous Guatemalan populations. Additionally, Healthy Moms classes are being offered in Spanish and Mam.
In 2022, Lincoln County WIC served a total of 1,459 participants. Lincoln County WIC in 2022 provided healthy foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding/chestfeeding counseling and referrals for 388 pregnant and postpartum individuals, 377 infants up to 12 months, and 694 children up to age 5.
In 2020, only 50 percent of all eligible individuals nationwide participated in WIC, equating to a shortfall of almost 6 million individuals. The WIC CIAO Project aims to change that by expanding partnerships with community organizations and using community-level data to develop and implement innovative WIC outreach efforts.
Reaching more families with WIC will have positive impacts on the community, according to Pourtal, who adds that WIC has been shown to provide wide-ranging benefits, including longer, safer pregnancies, with fewer premature births and infant deaths; improved dietary outcomes for infants and children; improved maternal health; and improved performance at school, among others. In addition to health benefits, WIC participants showed significant savings in health care costs when compared to non-participants.
In total, there are 36 WIC CIAO awardees made up of WIC state and local agencies, including tribal nations, and nonprofit entities and organizations.
Visit hellowic.org for more information about WIC CIAO Project and awardees, and to sign up for updates.
