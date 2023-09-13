Federal Loans

The deadline to apply for economic injury is May 6, 2024.

Small nonfarm businesses in Benton, Lane, Lincoln, Linn and Polk are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in Benton County that began July 11, according to SBA Disaster Field Operations Center-West Director Jeffrey Lusk.

