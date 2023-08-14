Education Funding

Gov. Tina Kotek was joined by members of the Oregon Pacific Islander Coalition when she signed House Bill 3144 on Aug. 2. The bill directs $2 million to creating a student success plan for the state’s more than 12,000 Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students.

 Courtesy photo from Alex Baumhardt / Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s 197 school districts will have record funding this year to improve literacy and to pay for school operations.

Gov. Tina Kotek has signed into law seven new education initiatives, including the largest state school fund budget ever allocated, $140 million to improve student reading and writing and a host of other bills aimed at growing the teacher workforce, improving access to child care and enhancing student equity.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are your planning an end of summer getaway?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.