Power Line Repair

A crew member from Northwest Natural Gas repairs a broken power line in the area of the gas leak.

 Courtesy from NLFR

Details are emerging following a natural gas line leak that led to a fire in east Lincoln City.

Flames Showing

As they arrived, NLFR crews reported the flames from the gas line leak were 10 to 15 feet in the air.

North Lincoln Fire & Rescue (NLFR) crews rushed to the 5500 block of East Devils Lake Road at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, to a call of strong smell of natural gas and flames coming from a pipe alongside the roadway.

From a Distance

This photo shows the NLFR arriving on scene. They could see the flames from the gas line leak a distance.
Safe Distance

The NLFR crews kept a safe distance from the flames during the investigation.
