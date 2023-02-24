Details are emerging following a natural gas line leak that led to a fire in east Lincoln City.
North Lincoln Fire & Rescue (NLFR) crews rushed to the 5500 block of East Devils Lake Road at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, to a call of strong smell of natural gas and flames coming from a pipe alongside the roadway.
"As we arrived, we spotted flames 10 to 15 feet in the air," NLFR Chief Rob Dahlman said. "The snow caused an overhead power line to fall. It landed on a one-inch service line pipe on a culvert above the gas line, igniting the leak on the east side of the road."
Dahlman said his crew blocked the road and had dispatch call Northwest Natural Gas to report the incident and to dispatch a crew to the scene to shut off the gas.
The line was beneath thick asphalt, so as the Northwest Natural Gas crew arrived, they had to use a jackhammer to get to the shut off valve to stop the leak.
"That gas line has been there for about 50 years," he said.
Natural gas service to about 50 to 60 natural gas customers along Highland Road and the Cherry Hill Trailer Park was disrupted until late in the day while the line was being repaired, According to Dahlman.
"A lot of us had never seen a gas line ignition," he said. "We train for it and fortunately, it was in an area where there are no structures. Northwest Natural did a great job in shutting off the surrounding utilities during the incident.”
