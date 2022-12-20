Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Environmental Quality Commission (DEQ) has adopted rules to require all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in Oregon to be zero emissions by 2035.

The commission is the policy and rulemaking board for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

Electrical Vehicles in Oregon

Oregon's Zero Emission rule will ban gas-powered vehicles in favor of electrical and hybrid vehicles.
0
0
0
0
1

Online Poll

What are you doing to ease holiday stress?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.