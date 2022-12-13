Gazebo Fire

As police and fire crews arrived at the scene they reported flames approximately 8-feet high at the park structure.

A Newport resident faces multiple criminal charges following a fire in a local park.

On Dec. 12, at approximately 5:21pm, the Newport Police officers were dispatched to the Don Davis Memorial Park on the report of someone setting the park’s gazebo on fire.

