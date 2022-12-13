A Newport resident faces multiple criminal charges following a fire in a local park.
On Dec. 12, at approximately 5:21pm, the Newport Police officers were dispatched to the Don Davis Memorial Park on the report of someone setting the park’s gazebo on fire.
Newport Police and Newport Fire responded and located a fire inside the enclosed gazebo, with flames approximately 8-feet high, according to a Newport Police release.
Newport Fire was able to quickly extinguish the fire and Newport Police began interviewing witnesses.
Witnesses report a male subject, later identified as David James Timmons, 46, of Newport, had been inside the gazebo trying to refill portable propane tanks using a large propane tank.
The witnesses told officers Timmons was standing in front of an open flame propane heater while he was trying to refill the other bottles. The witnesses told Timmons the inside of the gazebo smelled like propane and that he needed to stop because it was not safe. Timmons then dropped an open propane bottle directly in front of the open flame, which ignited the open bottle, according to the release.
Witnesses stated Timmons fled the area on foot, while the other subjects who had been in the gazebo with Timmons remained and tried to extinguish the fire.
Timmons was located a short distance away hiding in another park after a citizen provided a tip to an Oregon State Trooper who was assisting. Timmons admitted to refilling the propane bottles, but denied causing the fire.
Timmons was taken into custody and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for the following charges;
- Reckless Burning
- Criminal Mischief II
- Reckless Endangering x 2
Newport Fire Department and the Oregon State Police assisted in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.