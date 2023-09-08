NW Natural will join other emergency preparedness organizations for the 2023 Get Ready events in Lincoln City, Coos Bay, The Dalles, Oregon City, Camas and Warrenton.

Safety Lesson

State Rep. David Gomberg gets a lesson about life safety at a previous Get Ready Fair in Lincoln City.
Survival Pod

People attending a previous Get Ready Fair in Lincoln City had the opportunity to test out two RescuePod Tsunami Survival Shelters on display at the event.

All Get Ready events are free to attend. There will be food, activities, and the chance to speak with local experts to learn about preparedness for various kinds of emergencies. An example includes learning how to make a go-bag.

