NW Natural will join other emergency preparedness organizations for the 2023 Get Ready events in Lincoln City, Coos Bay, The Dalles, Oregon City, Camas and Warrenton.
All Get Ready events are free to attend. There will be food, activities, and the chance to speak with local experts to learn about preparedness for various kinds of emergencies. An example includes learning how to make a go-bag.
Each year NW Natural partners with local fire departments and other public agencies and organizations to provide vital emergency preparedness information to our customers and the public.
This is a year-round effort, with specific emphasis during National Preparedness Month every September.
Sept. 9 – Lincoln City, 11 a.m. -2 p.m.
Sept.9- Coos Bay, 11 a.m. -2 p.m.
Sept. 16 – Columbia Gorge/The Dalles, 10 a.m. -1 p.m.
Sept. 16 – Oregon City/Clackamas County, 10 a.m. -2 p.m.
