A team of experts at Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington and Girl Scouts of the USA are rolling out safe, socially distant programming and research-backed virtual resources.
Girl Scouts is making a wide variety of curriculum and self-guided activities available for all girls and families to access regardless of membership with the organization.
“At Girl Scouts, there is nothing we take more seriously than the safety and well-being of our members, which is why we have made several program changes to reduce the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” says Karen Hill, CEO for Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington. “During these challenging times, we’re especially proud to do what Girl Scouts always do: make the world a better place, by offering our unique programming to our broader community.”
Safe, Socially Distant Programming for Local Girls
Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington (GSOSW) has carefully curated and developed safe, socially distant programming for girls throughout the region. The research-backed programming, developed by specialists in leadership development for girls, offers a multitude of unique opportunities for girls. In the days and weeks ahead, GSOSW will be continuously releasing exclusive activities and expert guidance to help girls engage, explore and learn about Civic Engagement, the Outdoors, and STEM. A few recent opportunities have included:
All About Voting - nonpartisan information and Q & A about voter registration and the voting process with GSOSW Volunteer Membership Specialist Alec Ballweg and former Oregon Secretary of State, Jeanne Atkins, https://www.facebook.com/51285840881/videos/2996816183768996/
Knots: The Figure 8 Follow Through - tying in to a climbing harness for rock-climbing presented by GSOSW Outdoor Program Specialist Angie Madsen, https://www.facebook.com/51285840881/videos/225186072034972/
Observing and Investigating the Moon - learning about the phases of the moon with GSOSW STEM Specialist Shannon Joseph, https://www.facebook.com/51285840881/videos/677522066354842/
Upcoming activities include making seed planters from repurposed materials, cooking a s’more with a homemade solar over, and farm to fork activities inspired by the Girl Scout Community Garden in Medford. To learn more about upcoming activities, please follow Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington’s Facebook page and visit https://www.girlscoutsosw.org/.
Girl Scouts at Home – Virtual Resources Offered to the Public by Girl Scouts of the USA
In late March, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) launched Girl Scouts at Home, a national online platform with free, self-guided activities for girls. Girl Scouts at Home reflects the exploration and interactive learning of Girl Scouts in a one-stop-shop format that lets both members and the public enjoy a variety of activities related to Civic Engagement, the Outdoors and STEM. Girls can become space science explorers by observing the moon’s cycle, learn the basics of coding using step-by-step algorithms, and even delve into the science of happiness – using techniques to improve their mood in healthy ways. To learn more, please visit: https://www.girlscouts.org/en/girl-scouts-at-home.html.
About Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington (GSOSW)
In partnership with nearly 8,000 adult members, Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington prepares more than 14,300 girls in grades K-12 for a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. GSOSW’s programs in Civic Engagement, the Outdoors and STEM serve girls in 35 counties in Oregon, and Clark, Klickitat and Skamania counties in Southwest Washington. The Girl Scout mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. For more information, please visit girlscoutsosw.org. Contact answers@girlscoutsosw.org with questions.
