Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center is 5-star rated for heart attack and heart failure outcomes according to new research released by Healthgrades, an informational resource connecting patients, physicians, hospitals and health systems.
Each year, Healthgrades evaluates nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data. Healthgrades analysis of heart attack and heart failure data has found:
• From 2017 through 2019, patients treated for heart failure in hospitals with 5-stars for in-hospital mortality have, on average, a 60.5% lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals with 1 star. Similarly, patients treated for heart failure in hospitals with 1-star for in-hospital mortality are, on average, 2.5 times more likely to die than if they were treated in hospitals with 5 stars.
“Congestive heart failure is a complex disease, and it takes a multidisciplinary effort to help patients have good outcomes,” said Cardiologist Sridhar Vijayasekaran, MD, of Samaritan Heart Center. “It’s everybody working together, including the hospitalist and the cardiologist treating the patient, the heart failure nurse providing education to patients with follow up phone calls, the pharmacist carefully reconciling the patient’s medication -- it’s a classic example of how people work as a team to provide the best possible care for patients.”
• From 2017 through 2019, patients treated for heart attack in hospitals with 5-stars for in-hospital mortality have, on average, a 48.8% lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals with 1 star. Similarly, patients treated for heart attack in hospitals with 1-star for in-hospital mortality are, on average, 2.0 times more likely to die than if they were treated in hospitals with 5 stars.
“Over the years we have worked diligently to establish and continually improve protocols for diagnosis and treatment of heart attack,” said Interventional Cardiologist Edward Toggart, MD. “It starts when the patient comes in contact with any first responder or member of the medical team, including EMS, urgent care and emergency department providers. This team of professionals knows how to quickly diagnose a heart attack and get the patient to Good Sam as fast as possible. With a heart attack, time is of the essence and the cardiac team is ready to take the patient immediately to the cardiac cath lab. There, an emergency angioplasty is promptly performed and stent placed. This quick coordination greatly improves the chances of a good recovery.”
Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center also received the 2020 Outstanding Patient Experience Award from Healthgrades, ranking it in the top 15% of hospitals nationwide for patient experience.
“Expert and timely care for heart failure and heart attacks are shown to saves lives,” said Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center CEO Laura Hennum. “I am proud and grateful that our medical team at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center excels in the care that we provide. I know that it makes a difference for our patients and our community. That is what motivates us to pursue excellence every day.”
