Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced today that she will appoint Marcia L. Buckley to the Lincoln County Circuit Court and Jonathan H. Cable to the position of District Attorney of Lincoln County.
Additionally, Jacqueline S. Kamins has been named to the Oregon Court of Appeals and Brendan J. Kane to the Linn County Circuit Court. All four appointments are effective immediately.
“I am proud to elevate this group of talented attorneys to posts in courthouses around our state,” Governor Brown said. “These individuals bring experience from all corners of the legal profession: some have been prosecutors, others defense attorneys. They have litigated everything from family disputes to landlord-tenant cases, and will be well suited to administer equal justice under our laws.”
Marcia L. Buckley is an attorney in private practice who focuses on domestic relations cases. She fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Paulette Sanders.
Buckley earlier worked in the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office, where she served as the Chief Deputy District Attorney. She began her career in Portland enforcing child support judgments.
Buckley completed both undergraduate studies and law school at Lewis & Clark. She is currently president of the Lincoln County Bar Association and a member of the Oregon State Bar Disciplinary Board. She has also been a board member of the Lincoln County Foundation and the Newport Rotary International Club and she has coached the mock trial team at Newport High School.
Jonathan H. Cable is a criminal defense attorney in Newport. He fills a vacancy created by the resignation of District Attorney Michelle Branam.
Previously, for nine years, Cable was a prosecutor in the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office. He earlier worked as a prosecutor in Ohio, where he began his career.
Cable is a graduate of the University of Toledo College of Law and Kent State University. He serves as a board member of Lincoln County Defenders and on the Uniform Criminal Jury Instruction Committee of the Oregon State Bar.
In 2011, Cable received the Lincoln County Law Enforcement Recognition Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.