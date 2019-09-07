Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced recently that she is accepting applications to fill two key roles in Lincoln County’s justice system: a judicial position on the Lincoln County Circuit Court, made vacant by the retirement of Judge Paulette Sanders, and the position of District Attorney, made vacant by the resignation of District Attorney Michelle R. Branam.
The Governor thanked Judge Sanders and District Attorney Branam for their dedicated service, and announced that she will fill both positions by appointment.
The judicial interest forms are available online. The positions of Circuit Court Judge and District Attorney have distinct forms.
Interested applicants should mail or deliver completed interest forms to: Dustin Buehler, Deputy General Counsel, Office of the Governor, 900 Court Street NE, Suite 254, Salem, OR 97301-4047. Forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Forms emailed by 5:00 p.m. on the closing date will be considered timely so long as original signed forms postmarked by the closing date are later received.
Governor Kate Brown fills judicial and district attorney vacancies based on merit. She encourages applications from individuals with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences. The qualifications for these offices are set forth in ORS 3.041, ORS 8.630, and ORS 8.640.
Applicants should review these statutes to confirm their eligibility for appointment. Senate Bill 977, recently passed by the Legislature, changes the residency requirement for judicial positions. It amends ORS 3.041 and requires that judicial vacancies must be filled by persons who are residents of or have principal offices in the judicial districts to which they are appointed or adjacent judicial districts.
To receive answers to questions about the appointment process, or to request an interest form, contact Shevaun Gutridge at 503-378-6246 or shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov.
