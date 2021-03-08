Almost a year after schools sent students home for the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order last Friday aimed at bringing them back.
Brown’s order directs the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority to establish guidance and regulations which bring kindergarten through fifth graders back to campuses across the state by March 29, and sixth through twelfth graders back by April 19.
“The science is very, very clear: with proper safety measures in place, there is a low risk of COVID-19 transmission in school.” Brown wrote in a press release announcing the move. “Oregon parents can be confident about sending their children back to a classroom learning environment.”
School reopenings will still be guided by a slew of state requirements around health and safety measures, as well as the advisory metrics tied to the level of virus spread in each community.
Comprehensive distance learning will only be an option for school districts when individual students require the accommodation, or when “community transmission rates warrant transition to CDL,” according to the governor’s office.
The move is the most recent in a string of changes in how the state reopens its schools to in-person learning. Since Brown directed state agencies in December to prioritize school reopenings, and granted school districts more control over the process, around 55,000 have returned to classrooms, according to the governor.
ODE reports that just under 700 schools across the state are operating in on-site or hybrid learning models.
All but six counties (including Curry, Coos, Douglas, Klamath and Jefferson) already meet those OHA advisory metrics for returning to in-person, hybrid instruction for all grade levels, and all but Curry County meet the advisory metrics for returning to in-person, hybrid instruction of elementary grade levels, according to ODE.
Brown said the two-part timeline will give districts time to prepare for more students on campus.
“I am using this phased approach because, as we have seen from school districts that have returned to in-person instruction successfully, schools will return our youngest learners to school first, and apply the lessons learned from that implementation process to reopening middle and high school buildings.”
Friday’s announcement provides more certainty about classroom returns for students who’ve been struggling to learn online for nearly a year.
“Whether or not public schools should return kids to the classroom this spring is no longer up for discussion: the science and data is clear, schools can return to in-person instruction with a very low risk of COVID-19 transmission, particularly with a vaccinated workforce.”
The news came as Brown has been facing criticism for not requiring schools to return to in-person instruction. The night before her announcement, Republicans in the state legislature sent Brown a letter asking she take “decisive action and reopen Oregon schools for full in-person instruction immediately.”
“We have a collective responsibility to ensure vulnerable children receive high-quality instruction and a well-rounded educational experience,” the legislators wrote in their letter to the governor. “However, many students have not stepped into a classroom for nearly a year and they are feeling the academic, social, and emotional consequences.”
Brown’s executive order directs ODE and OHA to issue updated guidance for reopening by March 19.
