“Oregon, we ventured out onto the ice together, and that ice has begun to crack. Before we fall through the ice we need to take additional steps to protect ourselves and our communities.”
Those are the words from Oregon Governor Kate Brown before she announced additional restrictions for Oregonians coming this week.
Gov. Brown held a press conference today (July 22) to discuss the state’s next steps to attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist and state health officer, offered updated statistics for COVID-19 at the state level. Oregon has now surpassed 15,000 confirmed cases, and last week the state recorded over 2,400 cases, a 26 percent increase from previous week.
Oregon also announced 25 new COVID-19 related deaths last week, an increase from 22 the previous week.
“These are our fellow Oregonians and my heart goes our to their families and friends for the loss of their loved ones,” Dr. Sidelinger said.
This new data has caused Gov. Brown to take further action this week. Starting Friday, July 24, there will be three new requirements statewide regardless of each counties phase.
First, Gov. Brown announced an expansion on the face covering requirement that includes children ages five and older. They will now be required to wear them in all indoor public spaces and at outdoor venues where six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. Children ages 2-5 will continue to be recommended to wear face coverings, but not required.
This new requirement will also be added to the State’s reopening schools plan this week. Additionally, Gov. Brown stated that they will be removing some face covering exceptions for businesses such as gyms while and individual is exercising.
“Our new face covering requirements are going to protect Oregonians,” Dr. Sidelinger said. “We learn more and more about this important tool everyday. They slow the spread of COVID-19, they protect the people around you and there’s more evidence that they offer protection to you as well. They filter out virus particles that can cause infection.”
The second requirement will be a limited capacity at large indoor venues such as churches, community centers, large restaurants and others. Previously, the cap was at 250 people. It will be limited to 100 starting Friday.
The outdoor cap will remain at 250 people and the 10 person limit on social gatherings remains in effect.
“We know that indoor gathering pose a much higher risk than outdoors,” Gov. Brown said. “Large groups can easily become super spreader events if safety precautions are not followed. We need to avoid this in order to safe lives.”
Finally, for counties in Phase 2 of reopening, bars and restaurants have been permitted to operate until 12 a.m. each day. Starting Friday, those businesses will be on a 10 p.m. curfew statewide.
“I don’t make these decisions lightly, and there are no easy choices,” Gov. Brown said. “It’s up to all of us to do our part, to look out for one another. Oregon, we are going to get through this together.”
Gov. Brown said the state will provide an updated list of counties on the watchlist this week. More counties will likely be added based on infection rates and some may be removed. Currently, Lincoln County is on the watchlist.
Additionally, Gov. Brown said they have seen an increase in cases due to tourism and will be working to address that issue soon. The Governor did not go into detail but said the state is working on possibly restricting tourist travel from hotspot states or requiring mandatory quarantine for people coming into Oregon.
On a positive note, Gov. Brown acknowledged that the state is now permitting residents in long-term care facilities to have outdoor visits from family and friends. This is only for facilities where there is no evidence of COVID-19.
Gov. Brown also remind Oregonians to remember the three W’s: Wear a face covering, Watch your distance and Wash your hands.
“Your choices determine our future,” Gov. Brown said. “If we don’t slow the spread of the virus, I will have no choice but to force widespread and difficult closures again. We are truly all in this together.”
COVID-19 trends
Dr. Sidelinger said their early models showed that more cases, hospitalizations and deaths were imminent with reopening Oregon, which is what the state is seeing currently. He said as of right now, Oregon has improved hospital treatments for the virus and Oregon has adequate capacity to treat patients, which is not true for other cities in the United States such as New York, Miami and Houston.
“Oregon has avoided that. But we can’t ignore the looming danger,” Dr. Sidelinger said. “If left unchecked, Oregon is on a trajectory to overwhelm our health care system with Coronavirus patients in the future.”
In Oregon, Dr. Sidelinger noted that large outbreaks in workplaces and long-term care facilities are decreasing. However, sporadic cases or community spread cases, are growing. Almost half of Oregon’s current cases cannot be traced to known source, he said.
Oregon is also seeing more cases in younger people. Gov. Brown noted that she is working with public health officials for school reopening and more information will be coming on that this week.
Dr. Sidelinger echoed Gov. Brown’s word of advice, advising Oregonians to: Wear a face covering, don’t gather in groups of more than 10 people, avoid large crowds, stay six feet physical distance, wash your hands, don’t touch face, if you feel sick, stay home and call your health care provider and finally, answer the call from contact tracers.
“Without a vaccine or an effective treatment, these social mitigation strategies are the best tools we have to slow the spread of coronavirus in Oregon,” Dr. Sidelinger said. “Stoping COVID-19 in Oregon isn’t just about my job or Gov. Brown’s job, it’s the job of every single person in Oregon and we all have to keep at it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.