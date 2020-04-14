“We have to be careful,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown cautioned as she outline the state’s framework for reopening Oregon following the initial impact of the Coronavirus. "We have to be cautious or it will backfire.”
During a Tuesday morning (April 14) news conference in Portland, Brown said there was no set time for the reopening the state's society and economy and that it will be based on several factors.
“If we move too quickly, we will see a spike in cases and that could lead to an overwhelmed hospital system and unnecessary deaths,” Brown said. “We all want to get back to work and to life as normal as quickly as possible, but the truth is the best path forward is a cautious one. A path that procedures gradually and incrementally and carefully. This is not like turning on a light.”
Brown said the decision to reopen would be based on a path based on a scientific process that accounts for the need of Oregon’s economy and communities. Brown laid out five main prerequisites for when they will begin to loosen up on the statewide order.
- Slowing the growth of COVID-19 in Oregon.
- Increasing the supply of personal protection equipment (PPE), such as masks, gloves and gowns.
- Establishing a public health framework that will provide more readily available testing statewide. The increased testing will help the state identify specially where the virus is and to stop it from spreading, she said.
Currently, Oregon is conducting between 7,000 - 8,000 tests per week, according to Gov. Brown. The goal is to provide up to 15,000 tests per week statewide.
- Developing a contact tracing system for those who test positive for COVID-19 to stop further transmission
- Develop a quarantine/isolation process for those who test positive for COVID-19, which includes strategies for nursing home residents.
Brown said she will continue to meet with state and local health officials and reach out to businesses to help determine the reopening process. Brown did not give any details on dates or a timetable for when they might begin to loosen the restrictions.
“We cannot stand still,” Brown said. "We can, and we will, get through this together."
News Guard Managing Editor Max Kirkendall also contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.