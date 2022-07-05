Governor Kate Brown ordered Monday, July 5, all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset, July 9, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, Ill. The Governor issued the following statement:
"The senseless act of gun violence that took place yesterday during a holiday celebration is horrific, and yet another sobering reminder that we must work together to bring an end to these senseless acts," said Gov. Brown. "Dan and I send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the six individuals who were killed, those who were injured, and the entire Highland Park community."
The full Presidential Proclamation is available on the White House's website.
