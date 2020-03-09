Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency in Oregon to address the spread of the novel coronavirus after the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) identified seven new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the total to 14.
The Governor authorized the state of emergency by verbal proclamation over the weekend and confirmed the executive order in writing on Sunday.
"This news is concerning for all Oregonians, but my resolve and that of my administration to address this public health crisis is unchanged," Brown said. "This emergency declaration gives the Oregon Health Authority and the Office of Emergency Management all the resources at the state's disposal to stem the spread of this disease. We will do everything it takes, within our power and in coordination with federal and local officials, to keep Oregonians safe."
Brown's emergency declaration allows OHA to activate reserves of emergency volunteer health care professionals, bringing online auxiliary medical professionals to work with local health authorities to identify and contain new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.
The declaration additionally grants broad authority to the State Public Health Director, OHA, and the Office of Emergency Management, which will allow the agencies to take immediate action and devote all available state resources towards containing the coronavirus in Oregon.
The state of emergency will remain in effect for 60 days, but can be extended until the public health threat of the coronavirus is contained.
Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems Statement
The President and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems (OAHHS), Becky Hultberg, released the following statement regarding Governor Brown’s declaration of a State of Emergency due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
“By declaring a state of emergency, the Governor and the Oregon Health Authority Director are taking necessary steps to bring state government’s broad powers to respond to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Oregon.
We support the Governor’s leadership in taking this step and support any additional actions to prepare and respond to this outbreak, particularly her focus on at-risk populations – older adults, those with underlying health conditions, and the unhoused. OAHHS and our member hospitals are in regular communication with the administration and local health departments to deliver accurate information and quality care to our patients and the public.
Hospitals are on the front lines responding to the outbreak and are committed to providing critical inpatient and community health services to respond to this evolving situation. We are working with the state administration to address important issues such as inpatient capacity, additional supplies and equipment to keep our workers and patients safe, regulatory relief to ensure adequate staffing and clarity around changing requirements.
We look forward to addressing these issues as we continue to fulfill our responsibilities around public health, infection prevention and disease management.”
OAHHS represents Oregon’s 62 acute care hospitals and works on behalf of the patients they serve to promote community health and to continue improving Oregon's innovative health care system.
