Oregon Governor Kate Brown has announced that she will be lifting her order delaying non-urgent procedures for health care providers.
Brown said the order will be lifted as long as the health care providers can demonstrate they have met new requirements for COVID-19 safety and preparedness.
Hospitals, surgical centers, medical offices and dental offices that meet those requirements will be able to resume non-urgent procedures on May 1.
“As anyone waiting for an elective surgery knows, ‘non-urgent’ does not mean ‘minor,'” Brown said. “This is incredibly important medical care that we would not have told providers to delay if the threat of COVID-19 had not made it necessary."
In a statement released Thursday morning, April 23, Brown also thanked Oregonians for the sacrifices they have made during this crisis to ensure that health care workers have the personal protective equipment they need to treat COVID-19 patients.
"Lifting this order will allow our health care system to get up and running again, with appropriate safeguards in place, so that Oregonians can get health care treatment without delay,” Brown said.
Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems (OAHHS) President and CEO Becky Hultberg issued the following statement following Brown’s decision to lift her order to delay non-urgent medical procedures in hospitals, surgical centers, medical offices, and dental offices.
“Today the Governor announced a framework for the reopening of hospital elective procedures, effective May 1. This has been a top priority for members, and we appreciate that the Governor prioritized this important work.
We supported the decision to pause elective procedures to preserve PPE for the COVID-19 fight, but we also understand that it’s not safe to delay some of these procedures indefinitely. Our patients need care and we are prepared to safely resume health care services.
We are currently reviewing the framework to determine how hospitals can best meet the conditions outlined and will provide feedback to the Governor and Oregon Health Authority. We greatly appreciate the work of the Governor’s Medical Advisory Panel and the Governor’s commitment to getting hospitals back to normal operations.
Finally, we are encouraged that Governor Brown pledged to create a Hospital Stabilization Fund to bring vital assistance to hospitals, in response to our request for $200 million in state support. Many hospitals are the largest employers in their communities and their continued financial health is essential both to the COVID-19 fight and the long term health of the communities they serve.”
Scheduled procedures at facilities that show they’ve met the guidelines on COVID-19 safety and preparedness will resume May 1.
