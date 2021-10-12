Danone Institute North America, a not-for-profit established by Danone North America, has announced the five winning teams of the "One Planet. One Health" Initiative – a grant program that promotes resilient and sustainable local food systems.
Individuals from Northwest Coastal Housing, Oregon State University Extension Service and Olalla Center make up one of the five winning teams and will receive $30,000 in grant funds to develop and execute their community-based project in Lincoln City.
The local project, 'Juntos en el Jardín', is designed to build on a foundational effort established at the Lincoln County Commons, also known as the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Newport, to create an inclusive, culturally competent, and sustainable food gardening system in the Lincoln City area, according to a release from Danone.
Key objectives include:
- Prioritizing strategies to engage Latinx/a/o, Indigenous Guatemalan, and limited-income communities in all project phases.
- Rejuvenating existing community gardening locations and creating new spaces that expand access.
- Providing free vegetable grow kits to individuals who live far from community garden plots; strengthening the regional community food garden network with culturally relevant resources.
- Developing and supporting sustainable methods to ensure this project achieves a lasting impact.
The Lincoln City area project also will establish a voice texting system as an essential strategy to lessen communication barriers for Latinx/a/o and Indigenous Guatemalan populations.
About Danone Institute North America
Launched in 1997, the Danone Institute North America fosters transdisciplinary, community-based work to promote sustainable foods systems in the US and Canada. It is a separately incorporated, 501c3 non-profit foundation dedicated to non-commercial activities. The Danone Institute North America is one of several Danone Institutes created worldwide by Danone, the ultimate parent company of Danone North America Public Benefit Corporation.
The Board of Directors is made up of both independent experts in nutrition science and business leaders of Danone North America Public Benefit Corporation. The nutrition scientists establish program direction, determine recipients of funding and are closely involved in all Danone Institute North America programs. Danone North America managers offer communication support, program development and management expertise.
