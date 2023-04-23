The Pacific Power Foundation is announcing $203,500 in new funding to directly support community organizations across the three states it serves.
Like Pacific Power, these organizations are deeply invested in their communities and intent on making them more vibrant and resilient, according to a release from the Foundation.
"Throughout the region, local organizations deliver countless services and programs that increase access to healthy food, safe and stable housing, healthcare and mental health support, disaster relief and public safety programs," the release states. "Every day, these neighbors who support and show up for each other are making our communities safer and stronger."
"We're proud to build on the strength of our communities, and to help energize and expand the heroic work of local organizations,” Pacific Power Regional Business Manager Alisa Dunlap said. “They are enriching our communities and improving the lives of our most vulnerable children, families and seniors.”
The safety and wellness grants are made through one of four grant cycles offered by Pacific Power’s nonprofit arm each year. The following grants totaling $7,000 are awarded to local Northern Oregon Coast organizations:
- Clatsop Community Action for seasonal fruits and vegetables to supply the Mobile Produce Pantry, and to support travel costs to reach children and families in Astoria, Seaside and Warrenton.
- LiFEBoat Services for meals, laundry, school and baby supplies and client transportation to serve the most vulnerable in Clatsop County.
About the Pacific Power Foundation
The Pacific Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States.
The foundation was created by PacifiCorp, an energy company that serves over 2 million customers across a diverse six-state region in the West as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California).
The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power.
Since it started in 1988, the PacifiCorp Foundation has awarded more than $60 million to nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net/foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.