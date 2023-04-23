Grant Funding
Courtesy

The Pacific Power Foundation is announcing $203,500 in new funding to directly support community organizations across the three states it serves.

Like Pacific Power, these organizations are deeply invested in their communities and intent on making them more vibrant and resilient, according to a release from the Foundation.

