Multiple fire, medical and law enforcement agencies responded to a fast moving grass fire near the Port of Alsea late Saturday afternoon, July 30.
Central Coast Firefighters were first dispatched to the fire.
Fire crews located the main part of the fire at the corner of Commercial Street and Spencer Street.
"Lt. Cody Johnson immediately traversed the beach access and began a 360 evaluation of the fire," Central Coast Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Erich Knudson said. "Johnson's initial assessment was that about a half of an acre was burning. Meanwhile, the other two crew members, engineer Taylor Jernigan and fire fighter Connor Mercer, begin deploying hose line and started the initial attack of the perimeter."
Lt. Johnson requested a water tender from Seal Rock Fire. The Tidewater Station Water Tender arrived on scene along with the Oregon Department of Forestry. The focus at that point was protecting the surrounding structures.
"We were able, with the help of the great defensive space created by the homeowner, to stop the fire about 20-feet from the deck area of the most effected structure," Knudson said.
Upon the arrival of Chief Jamie Mason, more resources were requested and a preliminary plan was established in case the need for evacuation of the area was warranted.
When such plans are implemented, it has a ripple affect across the entire county emergency response system," according to Knudson. Other fire districts start moving apparatus and personnel into neighboring districts for coverage. Law enforcement starts to call in additional personnel.
"Our county, although doesn’t seem like it for the rain totals we got last winter, has started to dry out extremely quick in the summer months," Central Coast Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Erich Knudson said. "Temperatures are on the rise and staying for longer periods of time causing the enormous amount of underbrush to be very dry. Today was a harsh reminder of this fact."
Knudson said is very important for residents and visitors to keep recreational or cooking fires very small and to have a water source very close to the scene.
The grass fire was contained at two acres. Mop up of the area was completed at 6 p.m. July 30. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
"This could have been much worse and grown much quicker had we been later in the fire season," Knudson said.
Resourcces
Central Coast Fire and Rescue deployed a chief officer, a duty office, two Lieutenants, two engineers, two firefighters and support volunteers that responded in an incident command vehicle, one brush truck, two engines, one tender and a support vehicle to the fire scene..
Yachats Fire responded with three personnel in an engine and tender. Seal Rock Fire responded with four personnel in an engine, brush truck and tender. City of Newport Fire responded with three personnel in a brush truck and command vehicle. Pacific West Ambulance responded with medical stand by. Depoe Bay Fire Responded for Newport coverage. North Lincoln Fire responded for Coverage in Depoe Bay.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene with four deputies. Oregon State Police responded to the scene with two troopers. Oregon Department of Forestry responded with a brush truck a two personnel.
Brief Port History
The Port District was formed in 1910 and includes the communities of Waldport, Yachats and Tidewater. The Port holds land in public trust throughout much of the Alsea estuary up to mean high tide, as surveyed in 1912.
