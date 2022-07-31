Multiple fire, medical and law enforcement agencies responded to a fast moving grass fire near the Port of Alsea late Saturday afternoon, July 30.

Central Coast Firefighters were first dispatched to the fire.

Grass Fire

Crews were able to stretch water hoses to the scene and quickly contain and put out the grass fire.
Charred Aftermath

The fire spread across this two acre area near the Port of Alsea.
0
0
1
0
0

Online Poll

Do you have an emergency preparedness plan for your household?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.