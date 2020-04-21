A 40-foot Gray whale carcass that washed up Saturday at Sand Lake Recreation Area was buried in the sand yesterday by beach rangers from Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) and a local contractor.
Kirk Barham, park manager at Cape Lookout State Park, said the carcass’ rotten condition indicated the whale was deceased before it arrived on the beach.
Sand Lake Recreation Area, a popular beach spot about 15 miles southwest of Tillamook, is operated by the U.S. Forest Service. The area is closed to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the NOAA West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network were on scene before the burial to take tissue samples from the whale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.