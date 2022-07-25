Guadalupe fur seal
Photo: Jim Rice/Oregon Coast Aquarium

An injured Guadalupe fur seal is on the road to recovery thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq), the Marine Mammal Stranding Network (MMSN), and SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation, and Research (SR³).

The seal, a male yearling, was found stranded on Salishan Beach and reported by a private citizen to Jim Rice, Stranding Program manager with the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University. Rice and Research Assistant Charles Nye responded to the call.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Poll

Do you have an emergency preparedness plan for your household?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.