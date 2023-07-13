The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating damage to a building following multiple gun shots.
According to the LCSO, the incident unfolded at approximately 8 a.m. July 5, as deputies were called to investigate damage to a residential garage in 600 block of W. Buford Street in Siletz.
The investigation revealed the metal siding of the building was struck with multiple rounds of gun fire. With the assistance and cooperation of the property owners, bullet fragments were located and seized as evidence for further analysis. There have been no reports on any injuries.
The case remains open pending further investigation and evidence analysis.
If you believe you have information that may pertain to this investigation, you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, attention case #23s-04247.
Information can be shared by calling Dispatch at 541-265-0777 or you can reach out to our web page at Lincolncountysheriff.net
