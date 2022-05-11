Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County (HFHLC) is building sheds for wildfire survivors as part of the Echo Mountain Fire recovery. This effort is funded by a $20,000 disaster services grant from Habitat for Humanity International and State Farm®. Additional support is being provided by Thompson Sanitary through an in-kind contribution of space to construct the sheds.
Nearly 300 homes were destroyed when the Echo Mountain Complex Fire roared through the region in September 2020. The recovery effort is still under way with many homeowners still in the process of rebuilding.
“The Echo Mountain Fire had enormous and lasting impact on the Otis community,” said Lucinda Taylor, president of the Lincoln County Long-Term Recovery Group (LCLTRG) and HFHLC executive director. “The grant from Habitat for Humanity International and State Farm will help fund our recovery efforts. In typical Habitat style, we’re also looking for volunteers to help with construction.”
“State Farm is pleased to team up with Habitat for Humanity to support recovery efforts through this grant,” said Apsara Sorensen, corporate responsibility director at State Farm. “Part of the State Farm mission is to help people recover from the unexpected. We hope this disaster services grant goes a long way in helping the Otis community recover from the Echo Mountain Fire.”
HFHLC worked closely with disaster case managers to identify eight households in Otis with a verified need for sheds. Many survivors are self-employed and need a secure place to store their tools-of-trade. For others, these sheds will be used during construction to secure tools and equipment on-site. Others simply need secure storage space for garden tools and other household items.
HFHLC is partnering with Career Tech High School and Lincoln City Young Life to bring together local youth to build the sheds using prefab kits. Youth volunteer opportunities will be available throughout the month of May.
The public is also invited to volunteer on this project. Weekend work parties are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14, 21, and 28. For more information or to volunteer, call 541.574.4437 or email office@habitatlincoln.org.
State Farm and Habitat for Humanity are providing up to $100,000 in grants for disaster recovery projects that engage youth. State Farm has been a supporter of Habitat for Humanity International's youth initiatives since 2007.
