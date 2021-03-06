Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County (HFHLC) is addressing a critical housing shortage in Lincoln County that was exacerbated by last September’s Echo Mountain Complex fire and the loss of nearly 300 homes.
The application process for two homes in north Lincoln City has been reopened with a new qualifying income range of 45-70 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). The new application deadline is March 24, 2021. The original application period ended in December 2020.
“Unfortunately, we were unable to identify applicants who met the original income criteria of 45-60 percent of AMI,” said Lucinda Taylor, Executive Director of HFHLC. “We thought the problem would be finding applicants who met the minimum threshold. What we found is that, when we verified income, applicants we thought would qualify based on self-reported income actually came in over the 60 percent upper limit when we verified income.”
After careful consideration, the HFHLC Board of Directors decided to raise the upper limit to 70 percent of AMI.
“All the applicants demonstrated need for stable affordable housing,” said Taylor. “Their gross income just came in over the cutoff limit. For two families, a small raise put them over the limit. One family reported net income rather than gross, and another didn’t include income for all adults in the household. With the new upper limit, we’ll still strive to serve the lowest possible income range, based on need, ability to pay, and willingness to partner.”
To qualify, gross household income must fall between 45-70 percent of AMI for Lincoln County, based on household size, including income for all adult household members. Selected partner families will have the opportunity to purchase one of two new homes in Lincoln City, with a mortgage and monthly payments based on 30 percent of gross annual income. Partnership requirements include putting in 350 to 500 hours of “sweat equity” and participating in financial foundations and homebuyer education courses.
Ground breaking in the Garden Estates area of the Palisades neighborhood is expected to begin in mid-2021 with completion expected in late 2022. The size and number of bedrooms for each home will be customized to the size of the selected partner family. Individuals and families of all sizes are encouraged to apply.
Applications are due by March 24, 2021 and the selection process will be complete by the end of May 2021. Applications are available on the HFHLC website at habitatlincoln.org, from the ReStores in Lincoln City and Newport, and from the Habitat office by calling 541.574.4437 or emailing office@habitatlincoln.org.
For more information or to help support the HFHLC mission, please contact Lucinda Taylor at director@habitatlincoln.org or 541.351.8078.
About Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County
Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County is a non-profit organization building homes, community, and hope. We bring together volunteers and community resources to build new residential housing and refurbish existing structures, then sell them to low-income families with an affordable mortgage that meets their income level. We also provide home repairs for low income families to improve safety and accessibility, helping extend the life of the home and allowing owners to age in place.
HFHLC’s ReStores accept donations of building materials, furniture and appliances, and offers them to the community at a low cost. The ReStores provide much needed program revenue, and divert usable and recyclable materials from our local landfill.
