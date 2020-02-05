Lincoln County Commissioner Claire Hall has been appointed chair of the Oregon Housing Stability Council by Governor Kate Brown. The appointment is effective immediately.
Hall was first named to the council as a member in 2018 and began serving in June of that year following confirmation by the Oregon State Senate. According the state website, the council’s mission is “to provide leadership in, and review and set policy for, the development and financing of affordable housing throughout the state of Oregon. The council meets on the first Friday of each month in Salem.
Hall is the only elected official and the only coastal resident on the nine-member council.
“My elevation to chair means I will now preside at the council meetings and have an even better opportunity to advocate for the unique needs of coastal and rural Oregonians,” Hall said. “The state is putting a record amount of money into supporting housing development and homeless services, which is great. But the council has an important oversight role in making sure those dollars are spent wisely and effectively to serve as many Oregonians as possible.”
