To help curb the amount of litter on the beach during Fourth of July celebrations, Lincoln County partners have worked with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department to place extra waste barrels on popular beaches. This project is a highly collaborative effort including local and county government, waste haulers, environmental nonprofits, and community groups.
The barrels, provided by Lincoln County, have been hand painted by local classrooms and businesses. Not only will they provide public art on the beach, they will help prevent the massive influx of trash generated by holiday celebrations from becoming marine debris by providing more opportunities to appropriately dispose of trash.
The barrels will be on the beach from July 1-7. If you notice any issues with a barrel, please contact the Lincoln County Solid Waste District: solidwaste@co.lincoln.or.us or (541) 574-1285.
“Our Coos Bay Chapter has been putting trash barrels on the beach on July 4th for several years,” said Bri Goodwin, Oregon Field Manager for Surfrider Foundation. “They’ve found that the barrels help concentrate trash that otherwise would be spread on the beach.”
As a reminder, the Lincoln County Fourth of July Cleanup Committee is also hosting a series of beach cleanups from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 5. Find a cleanup near you and register to attend at https://x.gldn.io/Surfrider_Newport_Oregon
“If you love the beach, you can show it every time you visit: put trash where it belongs, or take it with you,” said Chris Havel, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. “Enjoy, be safe, leave it better than you found it.”
"The greater Waldport Community cherishes its beaches,” said Tom Fuller, Executive Director of the Waldport Chamber of Commerce. “We're thrilled to participate in the Lincoln County Beach Clean-up on July 5th and encourage everyone who celebrates to please pick up and take their trash with them when they leave."
It has taken a huge collaborative effort to bring this project to life: Lincoln County Solid Waste District, the cities of Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, Newport, Siletz, Toledo, Waldport, and Yachats; Dahl Disposal Service; North Lincoln Sanitary Service, Thompson's Sanitary Service, Lincoln County, Surfrider Foundation, Explore Lincoln City, the Waldport Chamber of Commerce, SOLVE, Rotary Club of Newport, Roads End Improvement Association, Lincoln City Parks & Recreation, and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
