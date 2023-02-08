Lela Schultz celebrated a long, rich life filled with family and friends as she turned 105 years old on February 1 with the help of everyone at Lakeview Senior Living.

Birthday Celebration

Lela Schultz and some of her friends. Lela is the one wearing the birthday tiara.

Born in Rathdrum, Idaho, Lela grew up in the woods as her father worked in a logging camp. When she reached high school, she moved into town because the logging camp was too far away to walk or ride. While in high school, she worked for a local funeral home. “It’s where I prettied people up before they went on to meet their Maker,” she says. She enjoyed that job and it began a lifelong interest in fashion, hairstyles, and makeup.

