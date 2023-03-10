Two key resources in Oregon for preventing and treating substance use disorder and overdose will receive a total of $17 million over the next two years.

Harm Reduction Funds

Oregon’s share of the national opioid settlement funds is intended to provide better tracking of substance use disorder and support harm-reduction programs following accelerating fentanyl-driven overdoses.

The funding has been approved by the Opioid Settlement Prevention, Treatment and Recovery Board Board (OSPTR).

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite type of movie?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.