The Hatfield Marine Science Center’s Visitor Center will be scaling back its summer hours this year due to a shortage of staff and volunteers.
Instead, the Visitor Center will be open from Thursday to Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Reservations are required. Please visit the website to make a reservation or learn about the exhibits.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the Visitor Center is encouraged to contact volunteer coordinator Renee Fowler at renee.fowler@oregonstate.edu.
