The local Lincoln County haulers, Dahl Disposal, North Lincoln Sanitary Service, and Thompson’s Sanitary Service will celebrate Earth Day 2022 with an annual garden compost giveaway event. Each company will host separate events during Earth week where customers may receive a load of free compost (while supplies last). Customers are limited to one yard of compost and must provide their own truck or trailer to haul it with.
Haulers will also provide information on composting basics and the value of compost. Customers will need to contact their local hauler for specific event information and details (events are planned on a first-come, first-served basis).
Dahl Disposal Service - Toledo
5441 Hwy 20
Event Saturday April 23rd 9:00 am – 11:00 am
(541) 336-2932
Dahl Disposal Service - Waldport
235 SW Dahl Avenue
Event Saturday April 23rd 9:00 am – 11:00 am
(541) 563-3888 -
North Lincoln Sanitary
Please call to register name for event
(541) 994-5555
Thompson’s Sanitary Service
7450 NE Avery St. Newport
Event Saturday April 23rd 9:00 am – 11:00 am
(541) 265-7249
Closing the Loop
Rather than going to the landfill, customers place items such as yard debris, kitchen scraps, and coffee grounds into their mixed compostables and yard debris roll carts. It is then trucked to a processing facility in Willamette Valley and made into compost. The resulting compost is an excellent soil amendment used by gardeners and farms to enrich soils.
Compost benefits soil structure by:
· Adding organic material into the soil, increasing biological activity, and storing critical organic nutrients.
· Promoting healthy plant growth by loosening clay soils, promoting root development, and supporting beneficial organisms which help plants to thrive and resisting against weeds, disease, and insects.
· Enhancing the capacity of soils to retain more moisture, as well as reducing erosion and water run-off.
Healthy soil not only helps to reduce the need for fertilizers, pesticides, and water in a garden, it assists plants to resist against pests, drought, weeds and diseases. Adding compost can be an important part of keeping plants vibrant and productive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.