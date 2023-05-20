The guys and ghouls of Haunted Taft kick off a scary new season with a special full moon tour on Saturday, June 3.
The guys and ghouls of Haunted Taft kick off a scary new season with a special full moon tour on Saturday, June 3.
Tours appear every other week during the summer season, with the next tour materializing on June 17.
Haunted Taft is a fun and spooky walking tour featuring the ghosts and legends of Lincoln City’s historic bayfront area. First launched in October of 2018, Haunted Taft has grown to become one of the premiere ghost tours in Oregon.
“The outpouring of support from the Taft community has allowed us to add even more surprises and new stories to the tour,” Bay Area Merchants Association Director snd tour organizer Shellie Stuart said. “I’d especially like to thank Taft businesses like Oregon Coast Today, the Sapphire Center, and The Photography Studio who’ve stepped up to be sponsors this year.”
The 2023 season features stories told by the light of the Lincoln City Glass Center’s glowing furnaces, plus tales of Bigfoot sightings on the Oregon Coast Trail, the Ghost Schooner of Siletz Bay and roving packs of Red Devils who created mayhem back in the day.
And, watch out! New and old ghosts alike may make themselves known.
As in years past, the Sapphire Center is where guests check-in and begin their tour. Owner Claire Hagen readily admits that her store in the historic Bailey Building is home to many spirits, but emphasizes that they are playful, not bad.
“There’s no shortage of unexplained happenings in Taft – we’ll never run out of stories to tell," Claire Hagen said.
Tours are offered every other Saturday night starting June 3.
Visit HauntedTaft.com for the complete schedule and to purchase tickets.
Haunted Taft is a production of the Bay Area Merchants Association, showcasing the Taft District of Lincoln City as a perfect place to live, work and play.
